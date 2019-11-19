Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

ZIMDANCEHALL artiste Enzo Ishall is set to headline X Studios street bash taking place in Gwanda next Saturday.

The street bash will be held along 5th Avenue and Soudan Street, opposite The Nest Pub and Grill, with the likes of Master Zhoe, producer DJ Drumz, Skollar, Bry, Khoi Khoi, Jay D, Zagoe, Deggae and Cutie G set to perform with Enzo.

One of the studio’s proprietors, Master Zhoe said all is in place for the event which is being held to further promote the X-Studio’s labels artistes. Recently, another show was held at a club in the town to unveil the studio’s artistes.

“When we started this business, we decided that we’ll not rest until these young artistes are known out there.

‘‘That’s exactly what we’re doing and it’s coming up well as they are building fan bases,” said Master Zhoe who will be sharing the stage with Jah Prayzah in Bulawayo next week.

“Having to perform alongside such artistes (Enzo) is good for the up-and-coming artistes. It exposes them to huge crowds.”

The newly established studio is proving that they mean business as they are on a quest to develop the mining town’s artistes as well as those from surrounding places.

Master Zhoe said the studio took a leaf from Harare’s flourishing Chillspot Records which has given birth to renowned musicians in the country such as Enzo Ishall, Bazooker, Hwinza and Boss Pumacol.

“If you look at Chillspot, they started from nowhere and today, they are one of the leading music stables in the country.

‘‘With patience and determination, we hope we’ll also get to that stage where artistes from the Matabeleland South region become successful and internationally recognised,” he said. – @mthabisi_mthire.