Ronald Mashinga, Sports Reporter

THE venue for the second edition of the Golf Course Turf and Equipment Management Symposium from November 29-30 has been moved from Harry Allen Golf Club in Bulawayo to ZRP Golf Club in Harare.

The two-day greenkeepers symposium hosted by the Zimbabwe Golf Course Superintendents Association (ZGCSA) will feature special guest presentations from South Africa and Kenya, covering turf and equipment management.

“The workshop we are hosting has been moved to ZRP Golf Club in Harare for reasons beyond our control,” said Tizai Sithole, secretary-general of ZGCSA.

The golf course symposium will run under the theme “Transforming Zimbabwe Turf Industry”.

The first day will focus on turf management, with day two focusing on equipment management.

South African Company Rain Bird will make a presentation on how to maintain the turf. Rain Bird is the official turf irrigation supplier of Pebble Beach Resorts and Pebble Beach Golf Links.

Kenyan manufacturing company of turf maintenance equipment TML will focus on equipment management, irrigation equipment and mowing machines

The greenkeeping workshop is aimed at providing relevant and reliable training for the golf and sports turf management industry. It is open to anyone interested in the turf management industry.

“Our workshop is designed to equip golf course and sports-field maintenance staff with a range of specialist skills specific to their jobs,” Sithole said.

Registration fees for the course is $500.