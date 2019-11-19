Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

NATIONAL Athletics Association of Zimbabwe (Naaz) president Tendai Tagara says they have stepped up preparations for the International Athletics Associations Federation Level Two coaching course set for White City Stadium from December 3-10.

The Coaches’ Education and Certification System course will specifically focus on sprints.

“To qualify for this, one must be a holder of an IAAF Level One new or old badge. The course has seen a scramble for space by coaches from the region. l am happy to announce that five coaches from Botswana have registered to attend, one coach from Malawi and one from Namibia have also registered,” said Tagara.

“We are expecting a total of 14 coaches to attend and that is a full class, according to IAAF regulations. This means we only have seven slots remaining for Zimbabwean coaches. There is a high demand for this course.

“The next IAAF Level Two sprints and hurdles course will be held in 2023 to give time for more coaches to be developed. The new proposed Naaz structure set up will see these new Level Two coaches being absorbed into the main structure of elite coaches for youths, juniors and seniors. We are encouraging our coaches to be qualified because that is the first consideration by IAAF,” Tagara said.

The course fee is $5 000, which covers food and accommodation. – @innocentskizoe.