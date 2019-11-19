SINGER Lady Zamar who broke up with musician Sjava earlier this year, left fans confused recently after she posted gorgeous wedding photos on her Instagram and Twitter pages with sweet captions.

One of the captions of her in a wedding dress with a partner at what seemed like a wedding ceremony read: “A love so true” and it left many people asking themselves, has she truly walked down the aisle, or was it just a music video shoot?

My Day… my moment,” she captioned another.

Social media users quickly joined in the discussion. Some labelled her as “If suka amabhozen was a person” while some said they were happy that she has moved on.

Another added: “Caught us by surprise… Congratulations to you. I wish he becomes a great husband you deserve.”

Some, however, have questioned whether the wedding was a real one or not.

But the discussion went on for hours without her answering questions.

Others compared this with Dumi Mkokstad’s wedding drama when he allegedly told one of his girlfriends he was doing a music video while getting married. – Online