Notwithstanding the foregoing, defendant (BAZ) engaged in anti-competitive practices, actively preventing its members from free and constructive engagement with the plaintiffs (Paynet Zimbabwe and Payserv Africa). The defendant was effectively instructing its members to breach their respective contracts and existing arrangements with the plaintiff. Newsday report

Paynet went on to say that the breach of agreement by banks was a way for them to abandon using Paynet for a new alternative bulk payment platform. As a result of this “anticompetitive behaviour” by BAZ, Paynet lost US $100 million worth of business- hence the lawsuit.

Plaintiffs (Paynet) deem the defendant’s (BAZ) conduct to be deliberately anticompetitive and destructive to the conduct and profitability of its business and its ability to freely and individually contract and negotiate directly with the members of the defendant…plaintiffs calculate that the adverse impact of the defendant’s actions stands at US$100 000 000

But, BAZ which was represented by renowned lawyer, Thabani Mpofu won the case with costs against Paynet.