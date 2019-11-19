EcoCash the largest payment platform in the country hasn’t been working properly for two and a half days and it seems EcoCash’s sponsor bank Steward is also currently facing some system challenges.

A number of Steward Bank clients are failing to access the USSD platform with a “system busy, please try later” or “null” errors popping up. Some users of the Steward Bank app have also failed to check their balance or access any of the online banking features. It also seems a number of features such as a bank to wallet and wallet to bank transactions between EcoCash are among affected functions. POS transactions seem to be unaffected – I managed to transact in a shop using my Steward card during the time the mobile platform was down.

Considering that Steward Bank and EcoCash also use different systems its unclear whether or not the problems with Steward’s mobile banking platform are being caused by the challenges currently plaguing EcoCash.

At the time of writing, it’s not clear if these challenges are affecting all Steward Bank mobile banking users or if it’s a certain share of users.