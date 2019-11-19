Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

VICTORIA Falls is courting investors from China as the country’s prime resort town seeks to further enhance itself as a destination of choice.

A group of tourists from China was in Victoria Falls on Sunday for a cultural exchange programme known as “Beyond your imagination-China Tourism promotion.”

The group had a closed-door meeting with the local authority officials before a cultural exchange engagement at a local hotel where both parties sought to deliberate on areas of partnership.

Victoria Falls Mayor Councillor Somveli Dlamini said the visit by a Chinese delegation ushers in a greater stride towards the improvement of bilateral co-operation in tourism between China and Zimbabwe.

“The organisers of this event could not have chosen a better place to host, as Victoria Falls is well known for its hospitality and life changing tourism experiences.

“The town continues to strive for excellence in its service delivery mandate and ensure that it provides an environment conducive for business, especially tourism to flourish.

“As a tourism destination, we thrive on offering quality world-class services hence this interaction will serve as an eye-opener to the essence of cultural exchanges and help us diversify our tourism packages as well as further buttress our status as one of the top destinations of choice,” said Clr Dlamini.

He said exchange programmes with the Asian country, which is one of the leading source markets in Zimbabwe’s tourism sector, is pertinent to the growth and development of the country’s tourism and sustainability.

Clr Dlamini said Victoria Falls Municipality is seized with the task of diversifying tourism packages.

The resort town is hunting for investors to develop medical and sports tourism facilities.

“This includes improvement on the cultural tourism front as we seek to sustain tourism which has a direct impact on the economy,” said Clr Dlamini.

He said culture remains an important tool in tourism hence the visit by the Chinese delegation is set to boost the sector through exchange programmes.

“I’m confident that this platform will also pave way for reciprocal visits by Zimbabweans to China.

“It is well known that tourism always leads recoveries in economies and this is also true for Zimbabwe,” Clr Dlamini said.

Zimbabwe’s tourism is unique with a variety of wildlife, conducive weather and friendly people.— @ncubeleon