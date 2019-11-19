Brenda Zinyuke, Chronicle Reporter

PUPILS have been warned against taking part in vuzu parties this festive season as action will be taken against those who do so.

Bulawayo Provincial Education Director (PED) Mrs Olicah Kaira said the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education will not fold its hands while children engage in the parties.

Speaking on the sidelines of the United Congregational Church of Southern Africa (UCCSA) event in Mzilikazi suburb on Sunday where nine church youths were being honoured after they graduated from university this year, Mrs Kaira said pupils should not take advantage of the festive season to abuse alcohol and drugs.

“I am calling on all learners in Bulawayo Metropolitan province that they should not make Christmas time a time of disaster where they are seen taking alcohol and drugs. This is not for you, time will come for you to choose such things when you are adults,” she said.“At the moment you have books, you have your learning areas where you should commit yourselves to. You don’t have time to waste on drugs.”

The PED said they are fighting against social ills that are associated with vuzu parties.

“We don’t want to promote early child marriages, early teenage pregnancies. We have youth centres in our communities and they can even go for soccer matches not vuzu parties,” said Mrs Kaira.

She challenged churches to assist the Ministry so that children do not go astray.“We are calling upon faith based organisations like churches to assist the Ministry of Education in grooming these children because it takes the whole village to raise a child,” said Mrs Kaira.

She urged pupils not to resort to suicide when troubled. “If you have problems as pupils report to your teachers, consult us, don’t make fatal decisions like committing suicide when things are not going well. Learn to speak out about what’s troubling you. Tell your leaders in churches or your neighbours. There is the learner welfare in the ministry that looks into the welfare of pupils,” she said.

In her speech during the ceremony that was also attended by the Deputy Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, Edgar Moyo, Mrs Kaira challenged youths to make use of their talents as sources of livelihood.

She said achievements do not come in the form of gowns and caps only but in one’s ability to make an achievement which may come through entrepreneurship.

The PED challenged youths that can use their voices, bodies, or inanimate objects to convey artistic expression to make use of such God-given gifts as they are potential sources of income. “Entrepreneurs are people with broad imaginations, they are dreamers who will stop at nothing to realise their dream,” said the PED.—@zinyuke98