Gemma Griffiths is expected to headline events at the Permican Gospel Awards to be held on Friday at City Sports Centre in Harare.

The “MuGarden” singer will share the stage with gospel musicians, Janet Manyowa, Michael Mahendere, Zimpraise, Tembalami, Bryan K and Sabastian Magacha.

Running under the theme, “Creatively Touching Souls”, the awards are held in recognition of gospel musicians’ achievements in music.

Show organiser Ted Lazaro said preparations were at an advanced stage with artistes already rehearsing.

“We managed to set up the stage on Sunday with all the technical logistics still in progress,” he said.

“We managed to meet with some of the performing artistes and on Wednesday we are doing the stage rehearsals.

“On Thursday we will be having dress rehearsals with everyone including the red carpet hosts.

“Gemma will do the opening act on the night. We have some surprise acts again on the programme.”

Lazaro said the event will have four hosts on the main stage with other four presenters on the commentary and red carpet affair.

“We are having Tich Mataz, ZiFM radio personalities MisRed (Samantha Mussa) and Rebecca Muchenje (Miss Becky) as our main hosts while others will be surprise hosts if all goes well with our contract signing and planning.

“We are doing the international standard way as we will have awards announcers in the crowd apart from hosting the red carpet.

“Bubbly television personality Karen Paida will lead the team on the red carpet,” he said. He added that the event will be beamed live on DSTV, Christ TV and TBN channels. Lazaro said the rest of the ground will be free.

“We only have VIP and VVIP seating area, with all nominees and artistes taking the

VIP area while special guests will be in VVIP.

“It is a red carpet affair hence people should come dressed for the occasion,” he said.

Lazaro cleared air on Mambo Dhuterere’s nomination, saying he met the required criteria.

“We did not nominate him without his knowledge as some are saying but he met the criteria when he submitted his works.

“The musician released his album in April and our deadline for submission was end of July,” he said.