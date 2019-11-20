[Image Source: Opportunity Desk]

Applications for the SDGs & Her Competition are now open. The competition is an online competition for women-led micro and small enterprises to showcase how they are supporting Sustainable Development Goals through their business operations.

The initiative has three main objectives which are:

recognize women implementing SDGs, including women business owners of microenterprises

increase knowledge of SDGs and their potential impact on women among non-traditional

collaborate with private sector partners on all SDGs but SDG 5 (gender equality) in particular

This will be the second SDGs & Her competition after the first one in 2018 attracted 1200+ contenders from 88 countries.

Who’s eligible?

Women owning businesses that have been in operation for at least 3 years.

Own a micro-enterprise (SME) with at least 1 and not more than 9 employees

Have loan eligibility of under US$10 000 and annual sales of under US$100 000

OR

Own a small enterprise with anywhere between 10 and 49 employees

Have loan eligibility of under US$100 000 and sales under $3 000 000

If you participated in a previous season of SDGs & Her you can still participate under the same user name and password.

What’s up for grabs?

Winners will receive leadership training along with a trip to Washington DC in April of 2020 for an event at the World Bank Group IMF Spring meetings. The story of the winning woman entrepreneur will be shared through partners’ social media and websites.

The deadline for applications will close on the 10th of January 2020.