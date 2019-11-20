Kiyapili Sibanda

SOUTH Africa-based musician, Diliza (real name Delaney Madondo), who developed a chest infection during the downsized Kalawa Homecoming Party at Cosmopolitan Night Club in Bulawayo in December last year, says he has fully recovered and is back in studio.

A protégé of Oskido, Diliza, who is the leader of Kwaito group Stiff had been down for the greater part of the year as the infection saw him abandoning live performances as it was causing him have shortness of breath. But now he is back on his feet and is working on new projects with his group to make up for the lost time. He will also soon be resuming live shows.

Speaking from his South African base, Diliza thanked family, friends and fellow artistes for supporting him when he was unwell. He highlighted that although 2019 was a bad year for him as he was not performing, he was glad to be alive.

“2019 wasn’t a good year for me, but I thank God ungigcinile kuze kube manje. During my sickness, family, friends and fellow artistes supported me in different ways as they were all concerned. I’d like to thank them for that,” said Diliza.

The Umcimbi hit-maker said during his lay-off, he decided to concentrate on building his brand and also managed to work on some singles. One such single is Ongenamali which is receiving a lot of airplay from radio stations such as Khulumani FM.

He said he hopes that his other single, Isimanje Manje will make it to the Kalawa Jazmee 25 Years compilation album which is set to be released early next year.