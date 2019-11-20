Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

HAVANNA, a new elite cigar café for the trendy and discerning adult is set to be opened in Bulawayo today.

The spot is situated at Copa Cubanna and is an extension of the popular joint.

A brief visit to Havanna by Chronicle Showbiz yesterday revealed that the spacious spot was ready to open.

Havanna manager, Chris Mariwande, said: “Havanna is a lifestyle bar that caters for the trendy and upmarket clientele. This is for discerning adults who appreciate the finer things in life.

“So, I urge people to come and see what we have in store for them at Havanna.”

He said they were not shutting down Cubanna, but extending the experience of the place by adding Havanna.

“We’re not shutting down Cubanna as it is running efficiently. There was a need to expand because Cubanna was becoming congested for our patrons, that is why we opened Havanna which is at the back of Cubanna,” said Mariwande.

“The official launch will be held to allow people to experience the ambience that we have set.

“Everyone is welcome and there’ll be eats and drinks for sale so that people soak up the atmosphere.”

Mariwande said Havanna will be open from Wednesday to Saturday and depending on demand, they may increase the days.

“Havanna will be open from Wednesday to Saturday in the evenings while Cubanna will be open during the day.

We’ll see as we go if we can open on a daily basis,” he said.

The opening of Havanna comes at a time when the city is gearing up for the festive season which kickstarted at the beginning of the month.