Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

Mai Mwamuka, Knowledge Nkiwane and Charles Mguni are some of the gospel artistes who will be featuring on former Vocal Ex lead singer, Siza Mdlongwa’s live DVD recording.

Joining them at the recording that will take place at Family of God (FOG) Auditorium in Bulawayo next Saturday will be Gwanda’s Destiny Life Ministries Church choir and Vocal Ex.

This will be Mdlongwa’s first recording after he went solo last year and successfully released his six-track gospel EP titled Isabelo Sami.

At the live recording, 15 songs will be recorded. Thereafter, they will be launched in January next year.

An elated Mdlongwa said he was ready for the litmus test he is facing on his individual brilliance.

“It’s definitely going to be a wonderful experience and now that I’ve gone solo as an artiste, I’ll work hard to give the best impression. The recording is something people should look out for as it’s going to be memorable,” said Mdlongwa.

Destiny Life Ministries’ choir said they were ready to entertain gospel lovers on the day.

“We’re so excited to be given this opportunity to worship God on a big platform and raise Gwanda’s flag high,” said choir leader, Prophet Tatenda Makasi. – @mthabisi_mthire