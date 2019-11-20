Tobias Mandoreba in Hwange

AMBITIOUS Hwange side Ingagula FC stormed into the Zifa Southern Region Division One League after being crowned 2019 Zifa Mat North Division 2A champions over the weekend.

They finished a remarkable season in which they only lost a single game with 57 points from 26 games, relegating Chipangano developmental outfit, Hwange Reserves, to second spot at 51 points.

They put the cherry on the cake by whacking Makwika Classic 3-0 with Reserves earning a play off spot with a tense 1-0 win over Blackrock FC.

Zifa Mat North league chairperson Dennis Tshuma confirmed Ingagula’s promotion.

“Congratulations to Ingagula FC for being crowned champions in our league. We wish them the best as our brand ambassadors in Division One next year,” he said.

A buoyant Ingagula FC chairman Ndabazinhle Ncube declared they are not up there to make up numbers.

“We intend to be a force to reckon with in the league and probably be promoted to Premier league in the near future.

“Team work from the executive, technical team, players and not forgetting the community which supported us through thick and thin were the reasons behind our success,” said Ncube.

The Gideon Phiri-coached team had goalkeeper Brighton Sangumbwa, top scorer Austin Nsingo, Peter Hamisi, Tapiwa Kanjunjuma, Hussein Banda, Effort Kanjunjuma, Nabbart Chinyerere, Sebastian Moyo and Ashley Chuma excelling throughout.

Meanwhile, Hwange Reserves will lock horns with Division 2B (Victoria Falls) league winners, Trumus Warriors FC, in a promotional play off at Lwendulu Old ground this Saturday at 3PM.

The return leg is slated for Chinotimba ground on November 30.

The winner joins Ingagula FC in Division One.