Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

BUDDING football star, Nyasha Dube, who is based in the United States of America has been selected into all American Midwest Conference team because of his sterling performance.

Dube, son to Hwange coach Nation Dube, is in his second year of a four-year scholarship in US which was facilitated by Payne Global Sports Management.

Former captain for the Matabeleland North Youth Games team in 2015 and 2016, Nyasha who featured prominently in the all-conquering Thekwane and John Tallach school teams during that period, is elated to have made it into the AMC all-conference team.

“I’m very happy because being honoured as one of the best players in our conference is not easy because our conference is loaded with many international players from Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Colombia, England and Germany among other countries.

‘‘The level of talent here is highly remarkable, so earning such recognition shows that this season I’ve really performed very well, said Dube.

The footballer, who turns 21 on December 14, is studying business marketing at Central Baptist College in Arkansas.

He plans to go into professional soccer after graduating in 2021 and has started playing semi-professional football.

“I’ll graduate in 2021 and I’m balancing soccer and academics very well.

“Balancing school and soccer hasn’t been an issue at all because it’s something I’ve done all my life as my parents have always been strict about school from a very early age.

“I’ll be playing my last year of college football next year before turning professional. Right now the rules do not allow us to sign professional contracts with clubs while we study. I’m certainly going professional after I graduate.

“I want to play for my country some day and I know I can make it through hard work and determination.

“Right now I’ve been playing semi-professional soccer during summer for a club called Little Rock Rangers. America has been a great place indeed, I’ve really changed a lot as a player for these past two years I’ve been here,” Dube said.

He has played 12 out of 16 Little Rock Rangers games, missing four because of injury.

The attacking midfielder spoke highly of his coach, Lance Gordon, who he said has been a "father figure" and keeps challenging him aim higher.