Mthabisi Tshuma

ALL is set for former Cabinet Minister, Retired Colonel Tshinga Dube’s much-anticipated ‘Quiet Flows The Zambezi book launch.

The autobiography will be launched at the National Art Gallery of Zimbabwe in Bulawayo on Friday from 6PM with senior government officials and war veterans expected to grace the event.

The book tells Rtd Col Dube’s life story in a riveting way, documenting his early life and taking the reader through his participation in the armed struggle, up to the time of the ceasefire.

Among other issues, the book has untold stories about tensions that characterised the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) in its formative years because of deep- seated suspicions between Zipra, Zanla and Rhodesian forces.

The reader is also taken through the Gukurahundi era.

The book closes with important milestones in Zimbabwe where Rtd Col Dube gives an understanding of the advent of the New Dispensation which came about through Operation Restore Legacy in November 2017 when President Mnangagwa took over from President Mugabe.

In an exclusive interview, Rtd Col Dube said it took him three years to come up with the final draft of the book.

“It’s been quite a while, approximately three years since I started writing the book which has finally been completed. There were quite a lot of setbacks that I faced along the way, but all was dealt with.

“Everything is now in place for the launch in Bulawayo, the place where I grew up. After that, I’ll launch the book in Harare and also maybe take it to other cities and towns,” he said.

Asked about what inspired him to write the book, Rtd Col Dube, who was one of the commanders of Zapu’s military wing, Zipra, during Zimbabwe’s war for independence, said: “I felt some of the war stories on how we obtained our freedom were not being told thus I got inspired to write the book. Even when I get into a bookshop, I’ve never come across such stories focusing on Zipra cadres.

“So far, efforts have been made by Sibanda (Mkhululi Sibanda – Sunday News Assistant Editor) in his Lest We Forget interviews with war veterans and that is quite good,” he said.

Once launched, the book, which was edited by Fikile Nyathi and published by Amagugu Publishers, is set to be sold for US$10 or it’s equivalent. – @mthabisi_mthire