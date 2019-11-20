Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Gwanda Correspondent

A WOMAN from Matobo allegedly struck her husband with an axe twice on the head after the man assaulted her over a missing hoe.

Charity Sithole (29) of Lushongwe Village is expected to appear in court on December 16 facing an attempted murder charge after striking Elias Dube (58) with an axe.

“On 23 September at around 10PM, Mr Dube arrived home from the local bottle store drunk. A misunderstanding arose between them over a hoe which had been misplaced by their children.

“Mr Dube demanded the hoe from his wife and accused her of being careless and failing to properly look after their household property.

“They started fighting and Sithole took an axe and struck her husband twice on the head and he fell to the ground and bled profusely.

“Upon realising that her husband had been injured, Sithole reported the matter to the police who attended the scene.

“Mr Dube was rushed to Masiye Camp Clinic where he was further referred to United Bulawayo Hospitals,” read the State papers.

In another case, a Filabusi man has appeared in court for assaulting his neighbour.

Nicodemus Siziba (29) pleaded not guilty to assault when he appeared before Gwanda magistrate, Mrs Nomagugu Sibanda.

He was remanded in custody to November 25 for trial.

Prosecuting, Mr Silent Shoko said Siziba attacked Okay Shoko on September 11.

“On September 11 at around 11PM at Base 2 Umzingwane Panning Site in West Nicholson, Okay was having a dispute with his wife in their tent and she went out.

“Siziba got out of his tent and asked Okay what was going on between him and his wife. Okay became furious and ordered Siziba to stay out of his family issues.

“Siziba then grabbed Okay by the belt and pushed him to the ground.

“He kicked him several times and further picked up a stone and struck Okay on the right jaw.

“Okay screamed for help and neighbours intervened and restrained Siziba from further assaulting him,” he said. — @DubeMatutu