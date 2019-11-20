Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

ZANU-PF United Kingdom/European Union Youth League says Zimbabweans from across the political divide should continuously call for the removal of the illegal sanctions as the embargo is frustrating the flow of foreign direct investment.

Last month, Zanu-PF United Kingdom/EU branch also participated in Anti-Sanctions Campaign by petitioning British Prime Minister Mr Boris Johnson requesting him to spearhead talks with other EU leaders and the United States of America to lift sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe.

The country was slapped with the economic sanctions by the US, Britain and the European Union (EU) following the successful Land Reform programme in 2000.

Speaking by telephone from his United Kingdom base yesterday, Zanu-PF UK/EU Youth League member Mr Kudzai Makuku said the fight against the Western-imposed economic embargo was a shared and collective responsibility for all Zimbabweans.

“As Zimbabweans despite our political affiliation, we must unite in issues of national interest and national discourse.

“In this case, we must all agree that the illegal sanctions against Zimbabwe must go, they have suffocated and paralysed Zimbabwe’s economy choking the much-needed foreign direct investment.

“On 25 October, patriotic Zimbabweans marched for the lifting of the sanctions and that should not be a once off event, but as a nation we must in unison continuously make a clarion call for their removal or engage in programmes and initiatives to push for such,” he said.

The Anti-Sanctions Campaign, he added, is an initiative that demands commitment and consistency.

“We have already noted the impact of the Anti-Sanctions March, it is not about the numbers of people who partake but the message we send to those who imposed the illegal sanctions on us,” said Mr Makuku.

The Zanu-PF UK/EU Youth League, he said would soon be petitioning the United States of America and other EU countries with the same message that the illegal sanctions on Zimbabwe must be repealed.

“When Zanu-PF members in the UK and ordinary Zimbabweans based in the UK handed over their petition to Mr Johnson, they showed unity of purpose,” he said.

For close to two decades, Zimbabwe due to the illegal sanctions has been isolated from the international community which deters foreign direct investment as well as economic prosperity and growth.

However, since the coming into power of the new political dispensation led by President Mnangagwa in November 2017, the country has embarked on an international re-engagement drive to thaw relations between Zimbabwe and Europe and the US.

Mr Makuku said Zimbabweans from across the political divide should complement Government’s efforts in improving relations with the rest of the world by calling for the removal of sanctions.

He said despite the constant misrepresentation of facts by the Americans to misinform the generality of Zimbabweans about the sanctions, the impact and severity of measures on Zimbabwe was being felt by everyone.

“Every responsible and level-headed Zimbabwean will accept that sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe are hurting everyone.

“The narrative by the Americans that the sanctions against Zimbabwe are targeted at certain individuals and institutions is a mere fallacy that should be treated with all the revulsions they deserve,” he said. — @okazunga