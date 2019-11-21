The Chronicle
Inaugurated in 2008, Megafest Holdings found its foot during the financial wilderness and stood its ground on an economically unstable environment. For the past 11 years, the proudly Zimbabwean, Megafest Holdings has spread its wings into the business and corporate world by providing top class Business Strategy Communication solutions. Megafest Holdings is an amalgamation of business networking events, the Megafest Magazine, the Megafest Business Awards and Corporate Trainings.
The Megafest Magazine is unswerving in promoting business practitioners and organisations for the best clientele outpour ever. Megafest lives to connect entrepreneurial minds to their prospective clients and offer businesses a marketing edge to their competitors.
The free in circulation monthly magazine reaches the desired clientele market as it is found in business strategic points, which include banks, hotels, airports, golf clubs and associated companies, Inclusive Finance being one of the distributors.
The timeous Megafest Business Awards celebrate exceptionally performing organisations in Zimbabwe and affiliated neighbouring regions, by providing a spotlight platform for the unsung businesses to shine. The business awards are supported by an array of sponsors with the goal to empower business players by recognising and rewarding local businesses and associated neighbouring regions for providing top quality services. Simultaneously, encompassing businesses are encouraged to “go an extra mile” in offering improved customer services to communities.
The awards offer businesses a marketing edge to their competitors and conversely create a positive business networking atmosphere. Performance, being a vital benchmark, becomes a thrilling priority as the awards create a cost-efficient platform to enhance a brand and honour outstanding employers or employees in organisations. Companies can either be nominated by a third party or do self-nomination, performance and production being the main entry point.
The Holdings’ grounding in business strategy communication solutions dovetails with its endeavour of business networking as it seeks to connect great business minds in Zimbabwe and beyond. Yes! Beyond, because the apparition of Megafest Holdings’ “Cape to Cairo” vision is underway, starting with South Africa.
The organisation’s verge to identify series of partners in, not only South Africa, but Botswana, Zambia and Angola, is for the empowerment of the African community. This simultaneously generates value for Megafest through building and deploying marketing and business communication strategies.
The Megafest corporate trainings include customer care, management development programme, supervisory and management training, workshop facilities, sales and marketing skills, selling skills, strategic marketing, public relations, finance for non-finance managers, personal branding skills, grooming and etiquette, and secretarial skills. In-house trainings are offered in all these categories per request.
Megafest’s famous Summer School provides an opportunity for secretaries, receptionists and personal assistants to acquire more knowledge in their respective fields; unwind and refresh for two days, if local, and three days, if in Victoria Falls or South Africa.
In an effort to maintain the saying: “all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy”, this becomes an opportunity for employees to learn more in a relaxed environment. Besides the tutorial, they get involved in activities like canoeing and boat cruising to make the trip livelier. The same also goes for the renowned Megafest Winter School.
To this end, Megafest Holdings’ legacy is clear. From the first seminar held at the Bulawayo Rainbow Hotel in April 2008 to date, the company continues to make strides. Megafest’s executive services range from business facade: image presentations, branding concepts, management training, seminar and workshops facilitating, marketing plans designing, marketing strategies formulations, executive image building and events concept designing.
Megafest has carved a niche for itself as the market leader in the industry. It is safe to say, this is only the beginning of the organisation’s greater successes, as it is only gaining momentum for what lies ahead.
