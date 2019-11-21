Sharon Buwerimwe, Court Reporter

A WOMAN from Bulawayo has been arrested for allegedly terminating her pregnancy at four months by using traditional herbs.

Nokulunga Dube (24) from Old Lobengula suburb allegedly terminated the pregnancy and dumped the foetus at Masiyephambili dumping site.

The court heard that Dube was arrested after police received an anonymous tip off. Dube pleaded guilty to an unlawful termination of pregnancy charge before Western Commonage magistrate, Mr Stephen Ndlovu.

The magistrate remanded her in custody to December 2 for continuation of trial.Dube said she resorted to abortion after her boyfriend deserted her.

“I admit to the charges levelled against me because my boyfriend denied responsibility and I am an orphan,” she said.

Prosecuting, Mr Stewart Madzore said on September 30 this year, Dube allegedly drank a traditional concoction to terminate the pregnancy.

“Dube unlawfully terminated a four-months-old foetus by drinking some herbs and wrapped it with a black plastic bag,” he said.

Mr Mdzore said on October 23, police received an anonymous tip off that the accused person terminated her pregnancy and immediately arrested her.

Dube said she bought the traditional herbs in Plumtree