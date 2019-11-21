Africa is heavily represented for the 2020 Grammy Awards as Angélique Kidjo, Burna Boy & Trevor Noah have been nominated for famous show.

Schedule for January 27, 2020, at the Staples Center and will be hosted by the popular pop star, Alicia Keys. Burna Boy is nominated alongside Angélique Kidjo in the Best World Music Album category for African Giant and Celia respectively.

Meanwhile, Trevor Noah will be competing in the Best Comedy Album category with Son of Patricia.

The three African entertainers have had a superb year with their solo projects, Trevor Noah became the first African to sell out the Madison Square Garden, United States while Burna Boy also became the first African to fill the Wembley Arena in the United Kingdom.