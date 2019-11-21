Ladies its time to sharpen your Science, Sechnology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) skills with the TechWomen program. Yes, you can now apply for for TechWomen 2020 program. TechWomen is a program that brings women leaders in STEM fields from around the world “with their professional counterparts in the United States for a mentorship and exchange program”.

Participating in the five-week TechWomen program gives women “access to networks, resources and knowledge to empower them to reach their full potential in STEM”. It is widely acknowledged that STEM careers are male dominated. As women remain underrepresented across all STEM fields, programs like Techwomen play a crucial role in closing the gender gap.

2020 TechWomen Eligibility Requirements

The following are the requirements to participate in next year’s 2020TechWomen program:

Be women with, at minimum, two years full-time professional experience in the STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) fields. Please note that internships and other unpaid work experience does not count toward the two-year professional experience requirement. Have, at minimum, a bachelor’s degree/four-year university degree or equivalent. Be proficient in written and spoken English. Be citizens and permanent residents of Algeria, Cameroon, Egypt, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Nigeria, Pakistan, the Palestinian Territories, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Tajikistan, Tunisia, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan or Zimbabwe at the time of application and while participating in the program. Be eligible to obtain a U.S. J-1 exchange visitor visa. Not have applied for an immigrant visa to the United States (other than the Diversity Immigrant Visa, also known as the “visa lottery”) in the past five years. Not hold U.S. citizenship or be a U.S. legal permanent resident.

To stand a better chance of being selected for the Techwomen2020 program, preference will be given to women who:

Demonstrate themselves as emerging leaders in their chosen professional track through their work experience, volunteer experience, community activities and education. Are committed to return to their home countries to share what they have learned and mentor women and girls. Have limited or no prior experience in the United States. Have a proven record of voluntary or public service in their communities. Have a demonstrated track record of entrepreneurialism and commitment to innovation. Demonstrate a willingness to participate in exchange programs, welcome opportunities for mentoring and new partnership development, and exhibit confidence and maturity.

The 2020 Techwomen program deadline is Wednesday 15 January, 2020 at 1600hours.

For more information about Techwomen, visit: www.techwomen.org