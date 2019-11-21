Recipients are asked to click an attachment to download the ‘update.’ According to Trustwaves report the file will appear to be a .jpg extension, but in reality it’s actually an executable .NET downloader that delivers malware to the infected system.

As with other ransomware, your files will then be encrypted when you download the file. Victims will reportedly find a ransom note named “Cyborg_DECRYPT.txt” on their desktop, which demands $500 to decrypt the files.

After paying ransom money & word of advice

Trustwave reports that if the victim pays the ransom money, the attacker may (or may not) return the encryption key.

A word of caution for the uninitiated: In reality, all operating system developers send update notification directly on users desktop via pop-ups or system notification. Microsoft never sends any of its updates via emails.

The best way to stay secured is not to trust any email that asks you to install any Windows update. Avoid opening those emails and downloading the attachments they contain.