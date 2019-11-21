Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS coach Pieter de Jongh and his striker Prince Dube have been named as the October Premier Soccer League Coach and Player of the Month respectively after posting some impressive results.

The Dutch expatriate joined the Bulawayo giants towards the end of September, taking over from Mandla Lulu Mpofu who had replaced Madinda Ndlovu.

Since Pieter de Jongh’s arrival, Amahlolanyama are yet to lose a match in all competitions and are in line to lift their first silverware since the Netone Easycall Cup under Amini Soma Phiri in 2015 as they are in the 2019 Chibuku Super Cup final. The Bulawayo giants will battle it out with Ngezi Platinum at Barbourfields Stadium at the end of this month.

The PSL announced the duo’s accolade this week.

“It’s a Bosso affair!! Congratulations to @HighlanderBosso coach Hendrikus Pieter De Jongh and Prince Dube for winning coach and player of the month of October,’’ wrote the league on their official Twitter account.

Dube has been in devastating form for the Bulawayo giants in the period under review getting on the scoresheet in Bosso’s 2-0 win over Chicken Inn. He was on target again when Highlanders defeated TelOne 2-0. The Warriors striker was however sent off when Bosso drew 1-1 with ZPC Kariba, which saw him miss the league encounters with Yadah at home and Dynamos away.

Meanwhile, De Jongh thanked his colleagues, captains and members of the media for voting him as the best coach in October.

“Thank you very much to the @CastleLagerZim , coaches, captains and journalists who voted me as October Coach of the month. Thanks again to my colleagues, the players and staff for the wonderful cooperation. To the fans, thank you for your support,” he wrote on his Twitter handle.