THE Bulawayo Fire Brigade has identified areas prone to flooding in the city in a bid to reduce the effects of floods.

The Fire Brigade has also adopted an Emergency Preparedness and Response Plan to promote safety among members of the public in the event of natural disasters.

In an interview, Fire Brigade Prevention Officer, Mr Khumbulani Ndlovu, said the plan seeks to ensure that the city’s Fire Brigade and Ambulance Services are prepared to respond to emergencies in the event of flooding or thunderstorms regardless of their location and category.

He said the department has identified areas prone to flooding and safe zones that can be used by residents during the floods.

“Some of the suburbs that we managed to identify as prone to flooding include New Lobengula, Njube, Cowdray Park, Nketa, Nkulumane 12 and Glenkara Homes in Nkulumane,” he said.

“The respective safe zones for these identified suburbs include Lobengula Hall, Sikhulile High School, local churches, Cowdray Park Secondary School, Nketa Nine Shopping Centre, Nkulumane ZRP, Nkulumane 12 clinic, Mgombane Primary School and Caltex Service station.”

Mr Ndlovu said as part of their preparedness plan, the Fire Brigade has been carrying out educational programmes in the city to promote awareness and equip residents with safety measures to follow during floods or thunderstorms.

He said the need to embark on educational programmes was made after it was realised that residents lack appropriate knowledge on how best to handle floods resulting in loss of life.

“During the educational programmes we mainly encourage residents to make openings on their durawalls to allow rain water to drain away. We also urge residents to desist from crossing flooded streams and rivers as this might result in drowning. Motorists are also discouraged from driving through flooded bridges as this usually results in accidents,” said Mr Ndlovu.

He said the strategy would help reduce loss of life and property.

“The fundamental objective of the All Hazard Preparedness Plan is for the Bulawayo Fire Brigade and Ambulance services to prepare for, mitigate against, prevent or respond to any disaster or emergency situations that might arise within the city and its environs during the rainy season,” said Mr Ndlovu.

“This operational plan involves provision of adequate resources such as life jackets that can be used by the service in mitigating or dealing with any disasters or emergencies.

“Our rescue teams are also undergoing training that equips them with practical skills to address the adverse effects of flooding.”—@michellzvanyanyan2