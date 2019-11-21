Megafest Business Awards Female Executive of the Year Winner Dr Nothando Moyo is a PhD holder in Business Administration. She was based in Cyprus for eight years where she lectured Business, Entrepreneurship and Economics at Cyprus International University.

A passionate business enthusiast who started her first business at the age of 19 years, she is the founder of the organisation Women Inspired, which started in Cyprus then set up in Zimbabwe upon her return.

The organisation focuses on the identification, growth, development and inspiration of women. It reaches out to the world at large, changing lives through empowerment seminars, mentoring, career guidance, and business consultancy. Her drive and determination reflected in her publications that now number at least nine books and 13 journals, has earned her recognition on both local and international platforms.

In 2017, she got special recognition from His Excellency the President of Cyprus for her thought-provoking research and findings and her work on the Women Inspired Network. In 2019, she was conferred with the Global Women Super Achiever Award by the 6th World Women Leadership Congress in Mumbai, India.

She has presented on many international platforms namely Turkey, Prague, Poland and the Czech Republic where she was honoured with the graduate scholar award.

A humble, dynamic young entrepreneur that believes that the sky is not the limit, Dr Moyo’s businesses in Bulawayo, which also include M&M Education Consultancy, have grown from strength to strength as she sends many young people abroad on scholarships.

She is a young leader, passionate about her community as she also dedicates time to mentoring young women and has also become a Brand Ambassador of the orphanage, Mustard Seed in Bulawayo, where she has secured scholarships for children in need for their primary and secondary education.

She sits on a number of boards and has actively ploughed back to her community through her association with Rotary International.