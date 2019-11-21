Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

FIFA this week opened an invitation to tender (“ITT”) for the centralised media rights to all matches in the second round of qualifying, as well as the third-round play-offs, which will determine the final five teams from Africa that will play at the 2022 Fifa World Cup finals in Qatar.

The tender process opened on Monday and will run up until December 13 with submission deadline set for December 16.

“Following an agreement with all 54 member associations of Caf in August, the media rights to all African qualifiers for the Fifa World Cup are being managed under a centralised sales model by Fifa. The media rights will cover TV, internet, mobile and radio transmissions.

Prospective media partners will have the opportunity to become the home of the African qualifiers and will be able to take advantage of a number of new elements that will substantially improve the African qualifying competition for audiences and broadcasters alike. Fifa aims to make more matches available to global viewing audiences than ever before, devoting extra attention to production quality, with commentary available in French and English, a unique brand identity, and a comprehensive on-screen graphics package for the centralised feeds,” said Fifa in a statement released this week.

According to Fifa, the centralised model brings improved distribution and coverage of all matches across free to air, pay TV and digital platforms, as well as a better viewer experience.

“In particular, this tender process will allow Fifa to select the media companies that are best placed to secure the required transmission commitments and to achieve the objectives of reaching the widest possible audience and providing a high-quality viewing experience for fans,” says Fifa.

Interested parties, said Fifa, should request the tender documentation by emailing: [email protected]

The Warriors almost missed the qualification round after squeezing past little Somalia in the preliminary round, having lost 0-1 in the first leg in Djibouti before posting a 3-1 second leg win at the National Sports Stadium to sail through 3-2 on aggregate.