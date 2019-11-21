Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) says the international media has endorsed the country as one of the best tourist destinations of the world with the international market beginning to warm up towards the destination.

In recent years, the tourism authority has been engaged in a drive to market Zimbabwe as a safe and attractive tourist destination endowed with vast resort centres.

ZTA head of corporate affairs Mr Godfrey Koti said they were excited about the endorsement by the international media as this would go a long way towards boosting arrivals into the country from across the globe.

“We are very excited, delighted, elated to say the least about that particular endorsement as it shows that the international market is beginning to warm up to the idea of touring Zimbabwe. They have always loved it, now they have an even bigger impetus and reason to follow us because the big media houses are giving us the endorsement,” he said.

Mr Koti said the endorsement by the international media on Zimbabwe also shows that the country is peaceful and has friendly people.

“It shows that the work that we’ve been doing from an engagement perspective with the international media houses has now begun to pay off.

“It is also showing the world that Zimbabwe is not only one of Africa’s safest destinations but also one with the best ultra-friendly people, big five-field national parks and the world heritage-listed archeological ruins which are such a huge attraction.

“We also talk about the forested mountains and the mighty Victoria Falls which is our draw card and people are coming into Zimbabwe based on these attraction points,” he said.

Mr Koti said ZTA was also pleased to note that the world had begun to realise that Zimbabwe has to be counted because the African story can never be complete without mentioning the country.

“So, we are happy that we are part of the 30 coolest things to do in Africa and we are in the top 10 on the continent,” he said.

As part of the engagement efforts, ZTA and players from the local tourism sector have been participating at regional and international tourism fairs where domestic tourism products and services have been showcased.

For example, from November 15 to 17, Zimbabwe participated at the China International Travel Mart.

The core objective of Zimbabwe’s participation was to increase destination awareness and visibility of Brand Zimbabwe in China and Asian markets at large. — @okazunga