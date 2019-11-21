Electro house trio House Guru Gang released their fourth studio album earlier this month. ‘Bad Neighbors’ is the perfect accompaniment to the upcoming festive season, but parental advisory is recommended – some of the themes mentioned and language used are not for younger audiences.

The group, featuring vocals by Sacky Matheus and production by Gerson Batista and Richard Kahengutji, offers a well-balanced album that provides messages on varying topics.

“This album took about two years to complete since our last album, as many of the collaborations, including the song with Gazza, needed to be finalised,” Matheus says.

The project starts off with ‘So What’ featuring Sam-E Lee Jones, a catchy and danceable track for those with the moves.

Going through songs two and three, a funky tune and a more soulful mood respectively, the listener is taken on a rollercoaster of emotions.

The title track features Ees and boasts a combination of electro beats and rap, giving off a funky vibe, which makes for a good listen.

Track 10, ‘Easy to Please’ featuring Gazza, is the main attraction on the album, and is also the song that took the longest to record.

“As Gazza is a busy guy, it took a bit of time to get a spot in his schedule,” Matheus says.

This song has an Afro-beats flavour to it, and brings another dimension to the overall album – a must listen.

The songs on the album are a good mix and offer a suprise or two. ‘Children’ featuring Lize Ehlers brings a soulful dimension to the project with a message that speaks to the heart.

All in all, ‘Bad Neighbours’ is a funky and entertaining album, and is available across Namibia as well as online.