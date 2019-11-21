Nigerian musician, Burna Boy, has made the nomination list of the 2020 edition of the Grammy Awards.

The nomination list was released on the Grammy Award’s website (grammy.com) on Wednesday, following the announcement of its President, Deborah Duncan and Academy Chair, Board of Trustees, Harvey Mason Jr. alongside Alicia Keys and Bebe Rexha.

Burna’s African Giant album was nominated for ‘Best World Music category,’ containing at least 51 per cent time of new vocal or instrumental World Music recordings.

Other nominees on the list for the category include Aktin Gün’s Gece, Jules Buckley’s Bokantè & Metropole Orkest, Nathelie Joachim and Spektral Quartet’s Fanm D’ayiti.

Meanwhile, the news of Burna Boy’s nomination has been met with congratulatory wishes from fans and other superstars such as Don Jazzy, WizKid, BankyW, Patoranking to mention a few.

Burna withdraws South African Concert

Earlier on Wednesday, the artiste who was set to take to the stage at concerts in South Africa withdrew from it following cancellation of the concerts by organisers.

In a statement released by the organisers, the cancellation of the concerts in Cape Town and Tshwane came after an extensive engagement and agreement was made with Burna Boy’s management team.

They said the decision to cancel the shows was made after warnings of a shutdown from a group of artistes and event organisers under the umbrella of Tshwane Entertainment Collective in South Africa.

“The decision to cancel the Africans Unite Concert comes after the call from the Tshwane Entertainment Collective to boycott the Africans Unite concert in Tshwane.

“With the increasing threats of violence from other unfortunate segments of the public and without any government intervention, Phambili Media and Play Network Africa were prompted to take the threats and warnings seriously, as the safety of all artists and attendees could not be guaranteed,” the statement read in part.

It added that the safety of the artistes, attendees and crew was paramount, and thus informed their decision.

Earlier, Burna Boy had sworn to not back down from his proposed trip to South Africa amidst criticisms and had dismissed claims that he misled people about the xenophobic attacks.

The concert’s organisers who stood by their decision to include Burna Boy on the show’s line-up said part of the Africans Unite campaign was to change the negative narrative to that of solidarity and change.

“As organisers of the Africans Unite Concert, we continue to advocate for unity and peace. Moreover, we condemn any form of discrimination, violence or aggressive behaviour towards any person due to their gender or nationality,” they said.

The organisers advised participants who had earlier purchased tickets to the event to seek a refund of their money by calling the Computicket call central.

“Tickets bought at Computicket or Shoprite must be returned to any of the outlets for a full refund. Webtickets offers refunds through its website,” the statement read.