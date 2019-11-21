Joseph Madzimure, Harare Bureau

POLICE had to disperse rowdy MDC-A youths gathered yesterday morning chanting songs, disrupting business and harassing vendors along Nelson Mandela Avenue and First Street in Harare after their party had cancelled the rally approved by police in the open area near Exhibition Park.

The police intervention came after the rowdy supporters continued to gather waving placards, singing and chanting before the arrival of their party leader Nelson Chamisa, who was set to present the so called Hope of the Nation Address.

MDC-A on Tuesday cancelled its planned public meeting initially requested for Africa Unity Square after the Zimbabwe Republic Police had given the opposition party the greenlight to use the open space near the Harare Exhibition Park.

Most large-scale political events, including those organised by Zanu-PF, are held in the large open area on the west of the Central Business District, an area that is both central yet can accommodate large numbers without unduly disrupting other people and business.

On Tuesday night the party wrote to the police advising them that they had cancelled the rally, but the unruly elements did not take heed.

Some shops such as OK First Street, TV Sales and Hire, Bata and FBC Bank headquarters were temporarily closed and opened later during the day after the intervention of the police.

The police managed to maintain order by disbursing the rowdy MDC-A supporters who had blocked roads leading to their party headquarters in Nelson Mandela Avenue between First and Angwa Streets.

The marauding opposition supporters also disrupted traffic and harassed Easy Park workers confiscating vendors’ wares prompting police to intervene.

Political analyst Mr Bryn Mteki said while Zimbabwe was democratic to allow the opposition freedom to demonstrate, the MDC was taking the opportunity to expose its immaturity and dismissed the presentation by Chamisa as a child’s play.

“The presentation by the MDC-A leader was supposed to be done peacefully instead of disrupting business operations and infringing on other people’s business.

“It was important for the MDC-A to be guided by the constitution instead of disregarding the rule of law,” he said.

Another political analyst, Mr Caution Torovei said the MDC-A supporters’ behaviour is uncalled for.

“Let us embrace peace as a nation. The country cannot be taken for a ride by drunkards. There is need for the police to protect innocent citizens and the business community from the so-called supporters,” said Mr Torovei.

Meanwhile, police are investigating allegations that a child died while a police officer and a journalist on duty were injured during clashes between MDC Alliance supporters and anti-riot police in Harare yesterday.