Ronald Mashinga, Sports Reporter

MATABELELAND football team and Queen Lozikeyi Academy team under the Matabeleland Football Confederacy, are set for the Human Rights Cup set for Cape Town in South Africa from December 1 to 10.

The Matabeleland Football Confederacy is an organisation that promotes development and human rights through sport. It is an affiliate of the Confederation of Independent Football Associations (CONIFA) based in Sweden.

As part of their preparations, Queen Lozikeyi Academy played last week at Luveve Stadium B Arena against Ladies Amateur Football Association (LAFA) Select and Mpopoma. They won against LAFA Select 2-0 and lost to Mpopoma 5-4.

“The men’s team are inviting well-wishers to support the team by sponsoring players for their trip. In return, during warm-up, a player will wear a jersey with the name of his sponsor,” said Praise Ndlovu, the Matabeleland Football team’s captain.

The second edition of the cup will feature six men’s and women’s teams from Southern Africa, United Kingdom and Somalia.

South Africa team Blue Birds won in the men’s and women’s category last year. They beat Matabeleland Football team and Queen Lozikeyi on penalties in both finals.

The purpose of the cup is to promote advocacy and human rights through football and the idea that human rights abuses anywhere should be the concern of people everywhere.

The event will also feature a full-day symposium on human rights and the Sustainable Development Goals, which are 17 global goals designed to achieve a more sustainable future for people.