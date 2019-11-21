Trust Academy High School is wholly-owned by a developmental agency or a non-governmental organisation called Zimbabwe Project Trust (ZimPro). It is part of the Trust Academy brand. Since its establishment in Bulawayo Trust Academy High School produced exceptionally wonderful results for both Zimsec and Cambridge examinations.

Trust Academy High School offers:

SUPPLEMENTARY CLASSES

These are classes which cater for those students who want to sit for supplementary O’level and A ‘levels examinations in June and November. These classes are tailor made with exam coaching which is an extensive evaluation of content and exam preparation. Tuition is available during the day on week days from 8:00-4:00 pm depending on the day’s timetable and evening and weekends to specifically cater for those who cannot attend day lessons. Evening lessons start from 5:00-7:30pm.

WEEKEND REVISION CLASSES

These lessons aim to assist school going students in their studies and is sort of a way of revising what they would have learnt during the week. Subjects such as Mathematics, Science, Physics, Biology, and Chemistry among others are on offer in these classes. The maximum number of students per class per subject is fifteen. Small numbers allow our mentors to assist individual students.

HOLIDAY LESSONS

These classes also cater school students during the holidays. Unlike the weekend classes, these classes specifically concentrate on examination preparation. Lessons are student based where tasks, assignments, preparations and many other student-based activities are the order of the day and the teacher plays the role of a mentor. Such an approach helps the student to develop self-confidence and mastery of content which are prerequisites for examinations. Classes are conducted over three weeks during the holiday including revision of A ‘level science subjects such as Physics, Chemistry and Biology.

ONE-TO-ONE LESSONS

One to one lessons are for those students who want to perfect on areas where they are having problems. Lessons are conducted in a relaxed atmosphere where a student is very free to consult, more work is given and feedback is impromptu. Examination techniques are also discussed and past exam questions are the order of the day.

THE STUDENT FOCUS

The first human constant in the Trust Academy High school focus are the pupils or learners. Learners are a very important stakeholder, may be the most important constant in the whole learning-teaching matrix.

Learners are the foundation of the teaching-learning equation, and indeed the learners are the bedrock and future of our nation. The school enrols students from a very wide background.

In that regard it is important for teachers to be sensitive to needs of these pupils who come from diverse backgrounds. Our students differ in the primary schools they are coming from, their “O” level former schools, or even those who transfer to Trust in the middle of a course. Our teachers are trained and psyched up towards reconciling these disparate diverse backgrounds.

We have a team of sensitive, responsive teachers who will make sure that pupils are given all the assistance they might need in order to make sure that their stay at Trust is as comfortable, fruitful and successful as possible.

Trust Academy is mindful of the fact that students have different learning abilities and needs. Our classes are small and manageable. Our teachers are able to give individual attention to the students.

Our situation allows us to give one-on-one tutorials, which is a big plus for pupils who might be experiencing learning difficulties. We also offer remedial lessons. So whichever way one looks at it, Trust Academy is the ideal school which caters for the different learning styles of pupils.

THE TEACHER FOCUS

At Trust Academy High School, we pride ourselves in having a team of teachers whom we have confidence in.

We have assumed a new thrust where we engage teachers who have not only academic and university qualifications but who also have professional educational qualifications.

Long ago there used to be the adage that “Anyone can teach.” In other words, teaching was the job that could be done by anyone or a job that people took up while they were waiting for “something better” to do.

Not so any more. Scholars, governments, investors, parents and a whole plethora of other stake holders realise that it is important to have trained teachers in the classroom. No parent or guardian would want to entrust the education and future of their children and wards to anyone; any person who is coming from the streets and waving about an academic qualification which is not backed up by any professional qualification.

Education is a social science and the practitioners must have an educational qualification.

Trust Academy, together with other stake holders is cognisant of this development and the high school has gone out of its way to engage qualified teachers.

These are teachers who will take care of the philosophical, sociological and psychological needs of the learner. Gone are the days when the teacher’s most effective teaching aid was the whip or sjambok, or some lengthy piece of hosepipe.

The world has moved, and teachers have become more sensitive to the needs of their pupils. The world has also become very litigious and if teachers use unorthodox teaching methods, they run the risk of being sued left, right and centre.

The only safe refuge for today’s teacher is a professional qualification which empowers them to teach most effectively and develop a mutually beneficial relationship with their learners. Our teachers are praised for professionalism and impeccable subject mastery.

THE PARENT/GUARDIAN FOCUS

Parents are full partners in the education of their children. Trust Academy High School has various facilities that encourage parents to be involved in the school. This gives them opportunity to appreciate the teaching-learning environment and discuss the strengths and challenges which their children could have.

Those students who are doing well get the opportunity to consolidate their performance while those who could be facing challenges could be encouraged to step up their game. It is important for the school and the home to present a united front so that students perform at a consistently high level.

For the parent-school partnership to be most beneficial to the student, both parties should play their roles. Pupils are very quick to pounce on any weaknesses they might perceive between the parents and the school.

The parents and the school should play complementary roles in ensuring that children-cum-learners are well-behaved, disciplined, well-groomed, do their homework, etc. While the children are at school, the teachers act in loco parentis; i.e. they are parents to the children but once the children are at home, the parents must be both parents and supervisors. The values of the school must be mirrored in the home; and vice versa.

FEES PAYMENTS

In these days of financial challenges, the parent has a critical role to play in the sustained stay of their child in school. The parent should pay their children’s school fees on time. It is disheartening and disruptive if pupils have to be excluded from lessons because their fees have not been paid.

The payment of fees is a serious commitment and parents should ensure that they discharge of this responsibility diligently, consistently, and without fail.

The doors of Trust Academy are open if parents face challenges in paying their fees timeously. Parents should come to the High School and make a payment plan. It would be irresponsible on the part of the parent if their wards or children were excluded from class for failure to pay fees.

As Trust Academy High School sending a child home for non-payment of fees is not an option. We therefore implore parents never to abdicate their responsibility of fees payment on flimsy excuses.

The ball is now in your court to make the right decision. Visit Trust Academy and let us explore all the opportunities that lie in your child’s future. Such an approach brings rewarding results.

Trust Academy invites all people, with or without O levels as well as degree holders who have a dilemma or are unsure of what career path to pursue to visit their offices on 3rd Floor, Haddon and Sly building, corner Fife street and 8th avenue for FREE career guidance. Alternatively, write to: [email protected] or WhatsApp 0712 212 179