The Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe is mandated in section (6) of the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Act (Chapter 22:23) to develop and implement a transparent and equitable framework for the registration of bidders or contractors intending to do business with procuring entities.

In this regard the Authority is calling upon for 2020 renewals and registrations of bidders and contractors commencing on December 2, 2019. The call is targeted at new suppliers of goods, work and services to the public sector as well as current suppliers published in the Government Gazettes of 2019 who wish to renew their registrations for 2020. Procuring entities are compelled to purchase Goods, Services and Works from bidders that are properly registered and complying with all statutory requirements governing the operations of business in the country. Accordingly, the Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe shall register prospective bidders and contractors that meet the requirements prescribed in the Fifth Schedule of the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets (PPDPA) Act section 4 and PPDPA (General) Regulations, 2018.

Registration of bidders and contractors

In terms of Section 4 (2) of the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets (General) Regulations, 2018, the Authority shall compile an annual list of registered bidders and contractors (companies, partnerships/syndicates, consulting firms and individual consultants) that shall be eligible to bid and be awarded contracts with procuring entities. Furthermore, in terms of section 4 (5), the Authority invites prospective bidders and contractors to be registered in specialised categories for supply of goods, services and works with additional requirements for the categories shall be specified in the invitation.

Schedule of Requirements

The requirements for registration of a company includes the memorandum and articles of association or other constitutive document of the company, together with its certificate of incorporation, list of directors, head office and local physical address and particulars showing the relative extent of Zimbabwean and foreign shareholding of the company.

In the case of a partnership, syndicate or other business entity, the partnership agreement or other constitutive document of the partnership, syndicate or entity, together with the list of partners or controlling members or managers, head office and local physical address and particulars showing the relative extent of Zimbabwean and foreign control of the partnership, syndicate or entity. In the case of an individual, detailed curriculum vitae, and proof of qualifications is required.

Mandatory Requirement

Bidders are required to meet the criteria in section 28 of the PPDPA Act to be eligible to participate in public procurement and to be qualified for the proposed contract by procuring entities. A mandatory requirement for eligibility is that, bidders or contractors must have been registered with the Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe as a Supplier.

Bidders or contractors should be registered with the Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe to be permitted to participate in procurement proceedings without regard to nationality. The Authority is mandated to evaluate the registering bidder if it is operating in a sound financial and legal system.

Registration Processing Fee

All applications and renewals shall be accompanied by proof of payment of non-refundable Registration Processing Fee per category respectively for new and renewal applications for both local Companies and Foreign Companies. Successful applications shall be published in the Government Gazette quarterly through General Notices in terms of Section 4 (3) of the Procurement Regulations and monthly on the PRAZ website www.praz.gov.zw.

General Conditions

Prospective Bidders may apply for more than one (1) Category, provided they demonstrate capacity to supply.

The Category applied for shall match the notation on the Receipt of Non-Refundable Application Fee, which must be attached to each Application.

Prospective Bidders shall submit separate envelopes for each Category applied for.

Prospective Bidders who do not find their specific category in the PRAZ provided list of categories shall be registered under the General/Specialised Category.

Mode of payment

The Authority encourages and accepts swipe or alternatively RTGS for local Companies. Foreign companies must deposit funds in the Authority’s FCA account. Local companies are encouraged to swipe on site or alternatively to bring bank proof of payment together with all the required documentation.

Database of Registered Bidders

Prospective Bidders are expected to complete a Registration Form (New Application) and attach required company/individual documents. Completed Forms, in sealed envelopes, shall be endorsed with the relevant details to facilitate speedy sorting and processing of the applications.

Bidders shall submit separate applications for each Category for which registration is sought. Bidders should further note that Proof of Payment of Application Fee for one Category shall not be valid for any other Category except with respect to the one it relates to. In this regard, the narration on the original Receipt shall tally with that of the Category for which the Application is made. Falsification of such documents, may lead to automatic disqualification of the Applicant.

Once approved, a company shall remain on the List of Registered Bidders for the approved Category for a period up to 31 December of each calendar year, subject to renewal annually.

First Date of Government Gazette Publication

In order to meet submission requirements for quarterly Gazette, suppliers intending to feature on quarterly gazette publication should ensure they have completed registration procedures 14 days before publication dates.