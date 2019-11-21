Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

After years underground, hip hop musician J Dumza has finally come out of his shell with an album titled Family & Friendships.

The eight-track album is one that is soulful and has music that is not necessarily for what party lovers call turn up, but can be listened to.

Having worked with Cal_Vin, Asaph and ghost writing LeeMcHoney’s Omthandayo, J Dumza brings his R&B/hip hop influences into this album.

With this album that is already available on online platforms, J Dumza (real name Zibusiso Dumisani Dube) seemed to want people to listen to the messages on the songs rather than concern themselves with the danceability of the album. This is something that has been lacking in a lot of hip-hop music, especially with the 808 Trap beat that has been released of late.

There are songs like O’lady which will likely touch the hearts of many as it is a dedication to his mother who was at the album listening session some weeks ago. The song’s message is that people should appreciate their mothers because some have no clue what they went through to raise them. He also prays that God keeps his mother alive and healthy to see him succeed in life.

On the following track, Khala Ngani, J Dumza skates from English to Ndebele and then Shona in his verses, showing his versatility, something that should be commended as he is among the few to have done this in one song.

The Pumula North-bred J Dumza goes all romantic and apologetic on the song Uxolo. Here, he is at pains to apologise to a love interest for breaking their heart. The mixing and mastering on Family & Friends was done by Ali Kantosi with the majority of recordings at Enkomponi Records. The album was finished at All Capital Inc studios.

J Dumza’s career spans eight years with a single, Missed Calls, that was taken off an EP titled “Tell Your Friends III” getting him acclaim.