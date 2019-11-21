A few months ago, Econet Global CEO Strive Masiyiwa announced that Vaya would start using Electric Vehicles (EVs) and it seems those electric vehicles are finally here.

Vaya tweeted out an announcement earlier yesterday:

We are excited to introduce #VAYA E-Vehicles as part of our agenda for the adoption of #ecofriendly vehicles in #Zimbabwe. The service was launched today in partnership with @stewardbank. Vaya

This makes the logistics company the first to have electric vehicles for use in the transport sector which is a pretty cool feat. The vehicle in question is a Nissan Leaf and it appears to be the 2011 model – car aficionados correct me if I’m wrong.

The 2011 model had a 160KM range – which won’t be an issue if the car is only in the CBD. It seats 5 passengers and has battery pack outputting 90 kilowatts of power. The top speed is capped at 144 KM/h in order to reserve power.

Back in May when Masiwa posted about the Electric Vehicle he mentioned the following with regards to how these vehicles will be used:

The EV’s will operate within a 3KM radius within the CBD

They will be recharged at solar-powered charging stations by Vaya’s sister company DPA

Vaya will have 100 EVs on the road at some point

One distinction to make though is that when Strive Masiyiwa talked about electric vehicles he was specifically referring to a 3-wheeled vehicle which they were calling Vaya Hopper at that time.