Last week we wrote about the workshop van that was making its way around Bulawayo’s tech scene. The Labmobile is now in Harare and will be conducting two workshops tomorrow morning (from 10 am to 12 pm).

Victoria Wenzelmann the owner of the truck will be hosting two workshops on the following topics:

Data Detox Kit’s – clear suggestions and concrete steps help people harness all aspects of their online lives, making more informed choices and changing their digital habits in ways that suit them. Tactical Tech gave the Labmobile 50 Data Detox Kits to start conversations and thinking about online habits. They are happy to talk about localization of the content!

– clear suggestions and concrete steps help people harness all aspects of their online lives, making more informed choices and changing their digital habits in ways that suit them. Tactical Tech gave the Labmobile 50 Data Detox Kits to start conversations and thinking about online habits. They are happy to talk about localization of the content! Privacy Illustrated – This project by Carnegie Mellon University collects drawings from all over the world that visually answer the question: „What does privacy mean to you?“ Let’s contribute to the gallery and discuss with your community!

The workshops will be held by iZone Hub at the SME association @ 6th Floor Training Room, Corner Jason Moyo/First Street and it will be open to whoever is interested in attending.