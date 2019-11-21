Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

THE Bulawayo Publicity Association (BPA) has appointed Mr Moreblessings Tshuma as director of the association with immediate effect following the retirement of Mrs Valerie Bell earlier this year.

In an interview yesterday, BPA chairman Mr Zakir Hawa said before his latest appointment, Mr Tshuma was the marketing officer having joined the association a few years ago.

He told Business Chronicle that although she had retired, Mrs Bell would be involved in the activities of the association on a consultancy basis.

“I can confirm the retirement of Mrs Bell from the association and the appointment of Mr Tshuma as the director with effect from 1 October.

“Mr Tshuma worked for the BPA before becoming a director. He is an educated, confident and determined young man whom we believe will work tirelessly to pursue the objectives of the association,” Mr Hawa said.

Mr Tshuma (28) holds a Bachelor of Science (Honours) Degree in Marketing from the National University of Science and Technology and a Masters in Business Administration from the same university.

The BPA chairman also spoke highly of Mr Tshuma describing him as a vibrant marketer with a passion to succeed.

With such qualities, the association believes Mr Tshuma will be able to promote and publicise all aspects of the city and the surrounding areas.

Mr Hawa said the association was grateful to Mrs Bell for her service to BPA.

“She has been a respected member of the Bulawayo Publicity Association and she really was the association’s focal point. She carried the objectives of the Bulawayo Publicity Association diligently, in essence she is being retired but we are very grateful for what she has done,” he said.

Mrs Bell joined BPA in 1966 before becoming its director in 1991.

BPA was established in 1932 to promote and publicise all aspects of the City of Bulawayo and surrounding districts in commerce and industry, tourism, sport, arts and culture.

The association provides a personal information service to inquiries and a place of first contact for visitors to the city. — @okazunga