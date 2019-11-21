Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

Zansibar (former Private Lounge) has now done away with striptease it has been known for since its opening.

The night spot said established and up-and-coming musicians will now be given a platform to showcase their talent.

This Saturday, the road to revamping starts with renowned Zimdancehall musician Enzo Ishall who is billled to perform there alongside Bulawayo’s up-and-coming artistes, Western Khazins, Korrupt, Swizzy Anderson, Slow Poison, Lit Life Family, Afro Queens and Suspect. On the decks, resident DJs Galaz, Tawaz, SKB, Leeoric, Nash and Stixx will take care of business at the show dubbed “Loud Party”.

A meet and greet for Enzo will be held at Barcelos Restaurant on Saturday morning.

Zansibar manager, Siphiwe Jubane, popularly known in entertainment circles as The Queen, said the revamp will take the city by storm.

“I was challenged to revamp the club as we head towards the festive season and we have therefore lined up shows every weekend until the end of the festivities,” said The Queen.

She called on party lovers to come and experience the new look while enjoying freebies.

The Queen said they are in talks with a foreign act who they hope to bring next month. – @mthabisi_mthire