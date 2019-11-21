Ronald Mashinga, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Soccer Coaches Association (Zisca) Bulawayo Province is set to vote in substantive executive committee members tomorrow as part of efforts to reinvigorate and empower the coaches.

Zisca Bulawayo interim chairman Bongani Mafu said this is part of the revival of the association which was last functional three years ago under then-chairman Philani Ncube.

“As an interim board, we cannot conduct a symposium, so the Zifa committee has urged us to call for a meeting for substantive committee to be voted. This committee will then carry on the plans for the symposium,” said the former Highlanders coach.

In September, the area zones and district coaches formed an interim executive committee led by Mafu and executive committee members included Philani Mabhena (vice-chairman), Morris Mukwiti (secretary) and Kudzayi Mhandire (treasurer), while Khona Tshabangu and Joseph Nkomazana served as committee members.

Mafu also added that coaches from Bulawayo Central, Reigate, Imbizo, Khami and Mzilikazi will participate in the voting exercise. Those vying for positions are Mafu, Philani Mabhena and Daniel Bingadadi who are eyeing chairmanship, Morris Mukwiti, Khona Tshabangu (secretary general), Kudzayi Mhandire, and Cornelius Gumbo (treasurer) while Joseph Nkomazana and Shepherd Ndangadire want to be committee members.

“The objective of the association is really to have refresher courses for our coaches through talking to Zifa as an organised entity and also demand those courses for our coaches,” said Mafu.

Once a substantive committee is ushered into office, they will then immediately start preparing for the symposium. As part of their restoration efforts, the symposium aims to get coaches to interact more often to develop the profession.