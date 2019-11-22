Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

ALL is set for the semifinals of the inaugural Tsholotsho District Football Association (Tshodifa) R10 000 SD Mazibisa Football Tournament this weekend.

The matches are on at Tsholotsho Business Centre where winners will walk away with cash prizes as well as a football kit.

The tournament is the brain child of Tsholotsho High School headmaster, Sicelo Dube Mazibisa, who is also a local headman with a keen interest in sports, football in particular.

Announcing the prize breakdown at a brief but colourful ceremony in the business centre on Wednesday, Dube said winners of the cup will get R800 cash, a floating trophy plus a full set of uniforms.

“The tournament kicked off some weeks ago with 14 teams from Tshodifa which eventually resulted in four teams remaining for the semis,” said Dube.

The four remaining teams are Ihashi Elimhlophe, Gwayi River Bank, Mavela and FC Medicus. The semifinals will see Gwayi River Bank taking on Mavela in the first game of the day with Ihashi Elimhlophe fighting it out with FC Medicus in the other semifinal to decide which teams will then clash in the final.

“Runners up will be R600 plus two soccer balls richer while the two teams that will be knocked out in the semifinals will each get two soccer balls and R300. In the spirit of oneness all the other 10 teams that participated in this tournament will get a ball each,” said Dube.

The tournament launch was graced by a number of dignitaries from the district who included Mandla Manyathela, Minutewell Ncube, Sheila Nyoni who represented the Tsholotsho business community, Nhlanhla Jubane as well as Philani Ndlovu who also bankrolls Ihashi Elimhlophe.

Dube said the tournament will be bigger and better next year as he pushes to develop football in the district known for becoming the first rural district to have a team in the Premier Soccer League.