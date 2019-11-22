Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS’ penultimate league match before the Chibuku Super Cup final presents coach Hendrik Pieter de Jongh with a headache as players might want to reserve energy for the cup game.

Bosso face Manica Diamonds at Barbourfields Stadium tomorrow, a game that they would want to win to build their confidence heading to next weekend’s Chibuku Super Cup final against Ngezi Platinum Stars at the same venue.

Highlanders, on position eight with 42 points, are seeking to consolidate their spot in the top eight and a defeat against visiting Manica Diamonds will be detrimental to their cause. Manica Diamonds are on position nine, a point behind Bosso.

“From my experience as a player it’s not easy when you come towards end of the season because clubs that are not in good position win games. It’s difficult when it’s one week before a cup final because players are automatically looking at the final. Look at top teams that play in the champions league, they lose points in matches towards champions league games because players want to reserve energy and be at those game.

“We will do our best against Manica Diamonds, I have a good feeling we will get good results. It’s important that we have a good mindset. We’ve 42 points and our opponents are on 41 points. It seems when head coach left (Luke Masomere), the assistant coach (Johani Nyauma) got lots of points. This is a difficult game because we want a top eight finish and I’m sure Manica Diamonds also want that,” said De Jongh.

Bosso head into tomorrow’s encounter coming from a 0-0 draw against champions FC Platinum, a result that De Jongh felt they deserved.

Manica Diamonds’ confidence is high after recording a 1-0 win against Bulawayo Chiefs last weekend.

The last time the two teams met in Rusape they drew 1-1.

Bosso star defender Peter Muduhwa who has been a solid rock at the Highlanders defence will have to forget about honeymoon after getting married to Vanessa Gasela yesterday at a low-key ceremony and bring his A-game to help Highlanders against Manica Diamonds.

Besides Muduhwa, Highlanders will bank on goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda, teenage defender Andrew Mbeba, wing back McClive Phiri, evergreen defensive linkman Nqobizitha Masuku, Brian Banda and strikers Prince Dube and Tinashe Makanda.

Warriors defender Partson Jaure who missed the Chiefs victory because of national duty will join goalkeeper Tafadzwa Dube, defender Pritchard Mphelele, winger Marshal Mudehwe, midfielder Timire Mamvura, forwards Stanley Ngala and Benjamin Marere to lead Manica Diamonds’ search for points.

Fixtures

Today: Bulawayo Chiefs v Chicken Inn (Luveve), Harare City v Yadah (Rufaro)

Tomorrow: Black Rhinos v Ngezi Platinum Stars (Rufaro), Caps United v Dynamos (National Sports Stadium), Mushowani Stars v TelOne (Trojan Mine), Hwange v Herentals (Colliery), Triangle United v ZPC Kariba (Gibbo), Highlanders v Manica Diamonds (Barbourfields), Chapungu v FC Platinum (Ascot)

Table

P W D L F A GD Pts

Caps United 31 16 8 7 50 38 12 55

Chicken Inn 31 15 8 8 42 24 18 53

FC Platinum 31 14 11 6 31 15 16 53

ZPC Kariba 31 11 10 9 28 25 3 46

Dynamos 31 9 17 5 27 23 4 44

Ngezi Platinum 31 11 11 9 25 21 4 44

Black Rhinos 31 11 10 10 26 28 -2 43

Highlanders 31 9 15 7 27 23 4 42

Manica Diamonds 31 10 11 10 32 32 0 41

Chapungu 31 9 12 9 30 28 2 39

Triangle United 30 10 7 13 37 40 -3 37

Harare City 31 10 7 14 32 36 -6 37

TelOne 31 7 15 9 27 30 -3 36

Herentals 31 6 17 8 27 30 -3 35

Bulawayo Chiefs 31 9 8 14 29 42 -13 35

Hwange 30 7 12 11 24 33 -9 33

Yadah 31 7 11 13 28 44 -16 32

Mushowani Stars 31 7 9 15 32 42 -10 30

