Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS have started contract extension talks with defender McClive Phiri and midfielders Denzel Khumalo and Nqobizitha Masuku, as they’re the only players whose contracts are expiring at the end of the season.

The club has received assurances from handlers of midfield enforcer, Masuku, that the player is not going anywhere and will definitely renew his relationship with the Bulawayo giants.

“We don’t believe in talking, but we believe in doing our things quietly and professionally. We have engaged Phiri and Denzel, and it’s all promising.

“We are confident that we will reach an agreement soon, while Nqoe’s handlers have assured us that all is well, but we will soon be putting that in black and white,” said Bosso chairman Kenneth Mhlophe.

He said all other players’ contracts are still running and urged club members and supporters to remain calm and have no fear of losing their star players.

“Members and supporters must not fear anything; the ship is under proper control. I am sure members would know that it was agreed that we should not sign a player for less than a season, so all the other players are still with us. Ariel (Sibanda), Peter (Muduhwa), Adrian (Silla), to name but a few. All these are still contracted to Highlanders, including Prince (Dube), so let no one fear or panic,” said Mhlophe.

Some of the senior players, who spoke to Chronicle Sport concurred with their chairman and said their wish was for the club to work hard in improving their welfare.

“A majority of us still have running contracts, but we all agree that times are hard in the country and it’s our hope that the club will really do something about our welfare.

“We are still with the club and strongly believe that this new found attitude, if carried over to next year, must see the club fighting for the league title.

“It’s high time, but there is need for motivation. Once the environment is conducive or there is a show of willingness to improve our welfare, the supporters will surely see wonders next season; siyiBosso for goodness sake, with passionate supporters who surely deserve to be rewarded for their loyalty, in good and in bad times,” said one senior player.