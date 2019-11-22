Brenda Zinyuke, Court Reporter

ANTI-GOVERNMENT activist, Josphat “Mzaca” Ngulube and three accomplices were jailed six years for burning three vehicles belonging to Zanu-PF Bulawayo provincial women’s league chairperson, Cde Eva Bitu, in Sizinda suburb during the January violent protests.

Ngulube (34) of Sizinda suburb, a Bulawayo South Constituency losing independent candidate in last year’s harmonised elections was in the company of Fortune Masuku (29), Melusi Moyo (32) and Otilia Sibanda (34) when they burnt the cars, destroyed a precast wall and broke several windows of a house belonging to Cde Bitu.

The quartet appeared before Bulawayo magistrate, Mr Tinashe Tashaya on Friday afternoon.

More to follow…