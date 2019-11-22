Mejury Magaya, Midlands Reporter

A FIREWOOD vendor from Mkoba 4 suburb in Gweru is battling for life at Gweru Provincial Hospital after he was allegedly attacked with an axe all over his body by a colleague following a misunderstanding over a donkey.

Acting Midlands provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Ethel Mukwende, said police in Gweru have launched a manhunt for Munyaradzi Chekecha over the attack on Kelvin Makuswane over a borrowed donkey.

She said sometime this month, Chekecha allegedly assaulted Makuswane (33) of Mkoba 4 Gweru following a misunderstanding over a donkey which the latter had borrowed and didn’t return.

“However, Makuswane did not report the matter to the police. They were both firewood vendors at Mkoba 6 Business Centre, Gweru,” she said.

On November 17 at around 8PM, Asst Insp Mukwende said, Makuswane was allegedly walking from Mkoba 6 Business Centre going home and met Chekecha where they sell firewood.

She said Chekecha allegedly followed him while armed with an axe.

Asst Insp Mukwende said Makuswane ran away but Chekecha caught up with him and allegedly struck him with the axe several times.

After committing the offence he ran away.

She said Makuswane was taken to ZRP Mkoba 1 by a Good Samaritan.

“Makuswane sustained serious injuries on his body and was referred to Gweru Provincial Hospital where he is battling for his life,” said Asst Insp Mukwende.

She said police are appealing to members of the public who might have information that may lead to the arrest of Chekecha to report at any police station or make use of police suggestion boxes near them.

“Once again the police are appealing to members of the public to solve their disputes or differences amicably by engaging a third party so as to be able to manage their issues. Use of violence constitutes an offence and leads to unnecessary loss of live,” she said.