Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

IT’S a defining moment for the top two teams competing in three out of the four Zifa regional Division One leagues, as the 2019 curtain comes down this weekend.

Army side, Cranborne Bullets, won the Northern Region championship and await winners from the Central, Eastern and Southern regions to join them in the PSL for the 2020 season.

In the Southern Region, former Premiership side Bulawayo City are a point away from a return to the topflight, while second-placed Talen Vision will be praying that City lose to second from the bottom Arenel Movers, while they win their away game at Mokomo in Hwange.

The PSL ticket race goes to the wire in the Central Region where Gweru-based Sheasham need an outright win against Dulivhadzimu in Beitbridge tomorrow. Sheasham are on 72 points, two ahead of second-placed Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) side Whawha, who take on Shabanie Mine in Zvishavane.

A draw can still power Sheasham to the PSL, provided Whawha fail to beat Shabanie by at least four goals.

Sheasham should expect a tough encounter in Beitbridge as Dulivhadzimu will not present them with the three points.

“Sheasham treated us badly in the first-leg and we meet them at a time they are desperate for a win and we are ready for them.

“They should expect a tight game and we will give them a good run for their money. If they think they will have it easy in Beitbridge, then they have to think again,” said Ephat Shoko, an official from Dulivhadzimu.

ZPCS-sponsored Tenax top the Eastern Region table and are competing for the championship against army side, Buffaloes. Tenax go into the last game with 65 points, two ahead of Buffaloes. — @ZililoR