Jarck Boy, a Gambian German-based reggae and dancehall artiste cum actor, whose craft work is widely regarded to represent the continent on international platforms, is currently under Full 100music and have recently shot his first single ‘Let all unite’ video on his debut album called ‘WE ARE ONE’.

He told journalists that the video shooting was successful with a massive turn out very soon the official video will be release in all digital platforms. He commended his label Full 100music for believing in his talents.

Jarck Boy, also called D Ghetto Defender, sings Afro-beat and techno music. He started his music in 2007. He released his first single title ‘Youth Dem Rise’.

In 2013, he released a second called ‘Rasta Man Calling’, ‘Ahumba Dance’ which also has a video. In 2014, he released a single called ‘Step Up’ and ‘Wine Up’.

In 2016, he released single entitled ‘Am Black and Proud’. He shot a video for the song in The Gambia.

In 2019, he is signed to Full 100 music a record label based in German and they are working on producing a reggae album for him and that he will embark on a European tour to promote and market the album to wider audiences.