Ronald Mashinga, Sports Reporter

Highlanders challenge defending champions, Giants, in the Bulawayo Basketball Association league at Khanyisile Sports Centre tomorrow.

Giants have won the championship twice in a row and hope to make it three this season.

Before that clash newcomers, Baseline, will open the day against in-form City Knights, who beat Nust B 66-53 last weekend. Baseline will be seeking to redeem themselves after being narrowly beaten by Lakers 53-52 last weekend.

Oilers, who are owned and managed by BBA president, Ernie Noble, will take on Clippers while the Legends take on Nust A.

Angels’ A and B sides will collide in the first match of the women’s division, with the B team looking to redeem itself after a 20-0 whitewash by Southern Mavericks. Mavericks will take on Divas, while Lakers go head-to-head with Highlanders.

Pre-season tournament winners, Mavericks, and varsity side Lupane State University will not be in action tomorrow.

Fixtures

Men: Baseline vs City Knights (10AM), Highlanders vs Giants (2.30PM), Clippers vs Oilers (5.30PM), Legends vs Nust A (6.30PM)

Women: Angels A vs Angels B (11:30AM), Mavericks vs Divas (1PM), Lakers A vs Highlanders (4PM)