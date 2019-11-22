Chronicle Reporter

A DRIVER in Bulawayo was left fuming at local authorities after his truck plunged into a ditch formed by a pipe burst, that swallowed half his vehicle, as he swerved to avoid a pothole along Old Khami Road on Friday morning.

Traffic came to halt on the usually busy road as a result of the incident.

The driver, who refused to be identified, said he would take legal action against the Bulawayo City Council for any losses incurred from the accident, as he believed he should not bear the brunt of their negligence.

The driver did not have any visible injuries while no other vehicle was involved in the accident.