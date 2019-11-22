Takudzwa Chitsiga, Harare Bureau

MARK WILLIAMS and the Mandhu brothers – Kayaam and Mohammad – will be the only local professionals at the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, which tees off this morning.

The Centurion Golf Estate in Pretoria, South Africa, will host the tournament which will be followed by the prestigious €1million tourney at the Heritage Resort in Mauritius next month.

Over 156 top professionals, from across the globe, are expected for the big one.

This is the fifth edition of the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, the only tri-sanctioned golf tournament in the world endorsed by the European, Asian and Sunshine Tours.

The three Zimbabweans booked their places through the pre-qualification rounds held on Tuesday.

Five local professional golfers tried their luck in the qualifying round at Irene Country Club but Ryan Cairns and Arkil Yousuf didn’t make it.

Starting at the back nine, at number ten, Kayyam will tee off at 6:40AM and will be with Dylan Mostert and Caylum Boon.

Mohammad will follow some 10 minutes later in the company of CJ du Plessis and Duane Keun in his three ball.

Williams will begin the campaign with a later slot at 11:20AM.

He will play alongside Jaco Prinsloo and Roberto Lupini in the tournament that has never had a local Mauritian representative.